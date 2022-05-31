Will 2022 World Cup be carbon neutral?

SHAFAQNA-Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 claims to be the first carbon-neutral World Cup in history, but is it achievable with the country’s current policies?

This year, all eyes are on Qatar as it promises the first ever carbon neutral World Cup in history, meaning emissions of carbon dioxide will be balanced or eliminated. According to organisers, the grand tournament will offer a ‘once in a lifetime’ sustainable experience for all football fans.

A new report by Carbon Market Watch, a not-for-profit organisation that works closely with the European Union, doubts the Gulf state will be able to fulfill its promise.

After examining the country’s grand plans for 64 matches set to take place in November and December this year, climate advocates claim that the country’s projected emission plan has been misleading.

Qatar estimates that the World Cup will emit 3.6 megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e). However, the report by Carbon Market Watch says that not only is the country ignoring some major sources of emissions that could contradict its ‘carbon neutral’ claim, but the carbon bonds currently being purchased to offset them lack environmental integrity.

Source : dohanews