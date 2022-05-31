Islamic-Christian body: Settler Flag March paves the way for religious war

SHAFAQNA-The Islamic-Christian Committee in Support of Jerusalem and its Sanctuaries said that the “unprecedented” violations of Israeli settlers in Jerusalem pave the way for a religious war.

In a press release, the Islamic-Christian Committee said: “The permission issued by the occupation authorities to the settlers to raid Al-Aqsa Mosque and perform their Talmudic rituals violates all redlines and undermines the Jordanian guardianship.”

The Islamic-Christian Committee pointed out that the Israeli occupation aimed, through these raids, to change the legal and historical status quo and impose its plan to spatially and temporally partition the Muslim site.

Source : middleeastmonitor