Egypt: 7 human rights organisations call for pardon of political prisoners

SHAFAQNA-Seven Egyptian human rights organisations have called for a pardon for two political prisoners.

On Sunday, the ESSC court sentenced former presidential candidate and head of the Strong Egypt Party Abdel Moneim Aboul Fotouh, 70, to 15 years in prison for “spreading false news” and “incitement against state institutions” after he criticised Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi during a visit to London.

Aboul Fotouh was arrested and detained in February 2018 and over the course of his incarceration his family has raised grave concerns about his health. He has suffered three heart attacks whilst in prison.

The organisations, which included the Freedom Initiative and the Committee for Justice, denounced the rulings on the basis that the emergency court “does not observe minimum fair trial guarantees and their rulings cannot be appealed.”

Source : middleeastmonitor