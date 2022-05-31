French journalist killed in east Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-A French journalist was killed Monday during a Russian bombardment .

“Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff was in Ukraine to show the reality of war,” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter.

“Aboard a humanitarian bus, alongside civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombs, he was fatally shot.”

Journaliste, Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff était en Ukraine pour montrer la réalité de la guerre. À bord d’un bus humanitaire, aux côtés de civils contraints de fuir pour échapper aux bombes russes, il a été mortellement touché. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 30, 2022

The 32-year-old reporter was working for BFM TV and was on his second Ukraine reporting trip since the war began on February 24, according to the French news station.

Source : france24