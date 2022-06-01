UN: Drought to affect 7.1 million in Somalia by end of 2022

SHAFAQNA-A UN official said that the situation in Somalia is extremely dire as 7.1 million people are going to be affected by drought before the end of the year.

“Unless we scale-up and step-up our response, unfortunately, many, many people, including at least 370,000 children, will perish before the end of the month of June. That tells you how dire the situation is,” UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, Adam Abdelmoula, said visiting Baidoa — one of the worst affected areas.

Some 6.1 million Somalis have been affected by the drought emergency as of May, according to a recent report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

About 771,400 people have been displaced, searching for water, food and pasture, with the majority being women and children.

“The outlook has worsened due to the prospects of a fifth consecutive failed rainy season,” said the UN.

Since the beginning of the year, 30,000 people have been displaced in South West State.

Source: aa