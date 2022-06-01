Australia: New government sworn in with first female Muslim Minister

SHAFAQNA- Australia’s new government sworn in with first female Muslim Minister. Albanese’s newly elected Labor Government features 13 women, including Youth Minister Anne Aly, Australia’s first female Muslim Minister. And Science Minister Ed Husic is the first Muslim to serve in an Australian Cabinet.

Australia’s new government sworn in Wednesday includes a record number of women in an ethnically diverse Cabinet, and the swearing-in ceremony featured a kangaroo skin cloak, a large Bible and a

holy Quran, per Sky News.

Proportionally, women will account for nearly 45 per cent of the first Albanese ministry, exceeding the previous government’s high watermark of just over 30 per cent and 30 per cent in the final Rudd ministry.

“This is the largest number of women who have ever served in an Australian cabinet,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said. Anne Aly (early childhood education and youth) becomes the first Muslim woman to serve as a minister. Dr Aly’s promotion was the last agreed on as internal party talks reached a conclusion – making her the final and unexpected addition to a historic ministry.

“Being a minister was certainly not in my life plan,” Dr Aly said. Dr Aly swapped the Mediterranean coast for Chipping Norton in Sydney’s south-west when her family emigrated from Egypt when she was two.

Sources: axios, thenewdaily