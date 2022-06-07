Facts about great replacement theory of Indian anti-Muslim extremists

SHAFAQNA- The facts about the great replacement theory of Indian extremists who are anti-Muslim.

Supremacists have incited nationalist fears of Hindus regarding Muslim demographic rise. The extremist priest Yati Narsinghanand stated that in 2029 India will have a Muslim prime minister, since Muslims’ population is increasing. But, his blatant lie was called out through the obtained data from a government survey. A frequently quoted myth is that there exists a significantly higher fertility rate among Muslims in comparison with other communities in India.

India’s great replacement theory has been punctured as a result of the recent mass shooting in Buffalo, New York. This has triggered novel and careful examination of the American far-right’s great replacement theory. Former Indian chief election commissioner SY Quraishi said: it is an absolute trick that Muslims are going to become the biggest community in India. If members of congress and prominent media personalities in the US have amplified the “great replacement theory”, members of parliament and television channels in India have made the lie of a demographic threat to Hindus become accepted.

Source: The Guardian