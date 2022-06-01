Iraq’s first indigenous drone flies

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Military Industries Organization announces the construction of the first indigenous drone in the country and the start of its test flight.

Mohamed Sahib Al-Daraji, Head of the country’s military-industrial organization, announced before noon today (Wednesday) that his country had built its first indigenous drone, the Saqr1, and that the drone had begun flying over Iraq.

“We are witnessing great progress in the military industry, including mortar shells and drones. The organization has produced an Iraqi drone model Saqr 1 (Shahin One) and its final test will begin today in the presence of command officials of joint operations,” Al-Daraji said.

The head of the Military Industries Organization also stressed that the flight altitude of the Shahin drone reaches one to four kilometers and can fly up to a distance of nearly 30 kilometers.

Meanwhile, Khalil Abdul Zaid Jalil, Director General of the Iraqi Military Industries Company, announced nearly six months ago that the country’s first drone had successfully passed its test phase.

“The drone is capable of monitoring oil pipelines, power towers and border areas, and if added a few more pieces, it will become a war bird,” Jalil has said before.

The director general of the Iraqi Military Industries Company also noted that the drone was built by Iraqi military and security engineers and experts, and that they have the ability to turn it into a war drone by developing it.

Source: Shafaqna Persian