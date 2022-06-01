English
Iran denounces France & Germany statements on Greek tankers seizure

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman denounced statements issued by French and German foreign ministries on the seizure of two Greek tankers by Iran in the Persian Gulf.

We strongly condemn issuing such unilateral, unjustifiable statements that has seemingly turned into a regular routine, Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Wednesday.

Instead of escaping forward by unwisely supporting violations of the Greek tankers, Khatibzadeh said, France and Germany are advised to support legal procedures based on international rules which are aimed at ensuring the freedom of navigation and maritime security.

He expressed regret that France and Germany protested Iran’s legal measure, while they closed theirs eyes to illegal seizure of Iranian-flagged tanker and confiscation of its cargo by Greek officials in an attempt to extraterritorially enforce domestic laws of a third country.

The diplomat warned that such improper interventions in Iran’s independent legal procedures wouldn’t help settlement of the issues.

He also said that Greece and others should pursue the case in communication with qualified Iranian authorities through legal channels.

Source : IRNA

