The Grand Ayatollah Vahid’s answer to questions about performing Salaat by a person who travels a lot

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered questions about performing Salaat by a person who travels a lot to various destinations.

Question: A person who travels a lot for work purposes, is it necessary that the destination always be one place? Or if a person travels to various destinations, must also perform Salaat in complete form (4 Ro’kats)?

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid: For a person’s Salaat to be in complete form, it is not necessary for him to travel in one route or one particular destination; if he also travels to various destinations or various places must perform his Salaat in complete form (4 Ro’kats).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA