Iran’s FM spox: Iran to give proportionate response to unconstructive acts in IAEA BoG

In reaction to the French Foreign Ministry’s stance, which was based on the new IAEA report, Saeed Khatibzadeh noted that as mentioned before, although the recent report of the IAEA does not in any way show the reality of the interactions between Iran and the IAEA, such hasty comments based on political orientations that thoroughly pass over the Islamic Republic of Iran’s extensive and constructive technical cooperation with the agency are interventionist and worthless.

He highlighted that Iran is familiar with the form and nature of such statements and attempts in line with psychological operations and providing pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran on the threshold of the IAEA Board of Governor’s meeting, saying that the concurrence of such statements with the recent movements of the fake Zionist regime is evident.

Advising the IAEA to remain loyal to the path of technical cooperation, Khatibzadeh also advised states such as France to avoid stances and interventions that will lead cooperation out of its correct direction.

Khatibzadeh reiterated that France should follow the safeguarding commitments to nuclear disarmament and hold Israel’s apartheid regime responsible for hundreds of nuclear warheads, instead of engaging in such hasty comments and attempts against Iran.

Source : IRAN