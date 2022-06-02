Iranian MP: Iran is determined to remove barriers to communicate with neighbors

SHAFAQNA- The spokesman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran’s parliament, stating that the country has a firm decision to remove barriers to communicate with neighbors, said: “Iran is a central power in the region, and if there is political cohesion in the countries of the region, the supra-regional powers will not covet the region.”

Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini in an interview with Shafaqna, concerning the process of negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, said: “The Iran-Saudi talks have been influenced by the Vienna talks, and the expectations of some regional and international parties have linked the two talks, which should not be the case.

Referring to the mediation of some countries in the region to prepare the ground for negotiations between the two countries, he said: “Some countries, such as Oman, Qatar and Iraq, are paving the way for Iran-Saudi Arabia talks, and the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to strengthen and develop relations with its neighbors.”

The Iranian MP said that the process of negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is moving forward and continued: “Iran is a central power in the region, and if there is political cohesion between the countries of the region, supra-regional powers will not covet the region, and therefore the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to remove barriers to relations with its neighbors.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian