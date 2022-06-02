English
International Shia News Agency

Iraqi President and UN envoy urges support for dialogue to end political stalemate

0

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi President Barham Salih and Ms. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Iraq, met.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed political, security and economic developments and stressed the need to strengthen security stability and pursue elements of the ISIS terrorist group who seek to disrupt the security and stability of citizens in some areas.

Salih and Plasschaert concluded by emphasizing the importance of supporting the dialogue process and agreement to break out of the political stalemate and the challenges facing Iraq; Challenges that require national unity and integration of Iraqi people.

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

Related posts

Afghanistan: Two explosions in ​Mazar-e-Sharif’s Shia district left 22 dead and wounded

asadian

Iranian MP: “ISIS’s actions pave way for religious war in Afghanistan”

asadian

Afghanistan: ISIS terrorist group claims responsibility for recent bombings

asadian

Al-Kazemi: Crime against Yazidi women is a great disgrace in terrorists’ history

asadian

UN warns of 73% drop in water levels in Tigris & Euphrates

asadian

Iraq: President’s Nowruz message emphasizes the need to form new government

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.