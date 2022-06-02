Iraqi President and UN envoy urges support for dialogue to end political stalemate

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi President Barham Salih and Ms. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Iraq, met.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed political, security and economic developments and stressed the need to strengthen security stability and pursue elements of the ISIS terrorist group who seek to disrupt the security and stability of citizens in some areas.

Salih and Plasschaert concluded by emphasizing the importance of supporting the dialogue process and agreement to break out of the political stalemate and the challenges facing Iraq; Challenges that require national unity and integration of Iraqi people.

Source: Shafaqna Persian