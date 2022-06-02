Shia cleric: Saudi regime has created a sectarian situation between Qatif and Al-Ahsa

SHAFAQNA- “The Al-Saud regime has created a sectarian situation between Qatif and Al-Ahsa by offering concessions to one region while it is different to the other,” Sheikh Jassim Al-Muhammad Ali, a Saudi Shia cleric, said.

Sheikh Ali added: “From the beginning of the popular movement in the Eastern region, the Saudi regime tried hard to introduce the residents of Al-Ahsa as a people who are peaceful and in harmony with the government’s policy and far from the revolutionary spirit.”

He went on to point out that the regime sought to instill such thought in its social and political circles: “If we want to have an objective reading, we must say that it has undoubtedly been able to impose this thinking on some.”

The Saudi Shia cleric added: “For this reason, Muhammad bin Fahd Al Saud received a delegation from Al-Ahsa at the beginning of the popular movement, and it is said that he treated them very badly, while the media published an unrealistic image of it and made them subject to the government’s politics while sending all kinds of military and security vehicles to Qatif for repression. This discriminatory behavior is present in the policies of the Saudi government.”

He pointed out: “The government wants to have full control of Al-Ahsa for the several reasons, the most important of which is the economic factor. Because Al-Ahsa is a rich and prosperous city and it has a huge water wealth. In addition, al-Ahsa is on the line of contact with the countries of the Persian Gulf and is geographically excellent.”

According to the Shia cleric, the Saudi regime pretends that its problem with the Shia Muslims is ideological. But if we look closely, we will see that in fact this is a political problem and, consequently, there are security, political and social measures. Their goal in combining politics and religion was to legitimize isolationist activities. The Saudi regime does not have any deep religious approach to give much priority to the religious dimension in its literature. In fact, it uses the religious dimension to achieve its desires.

Source: Shafaqna Persian