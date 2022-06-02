Rights group call for urgent debate on women’s rights crisis in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- The world’s worst women’s rights crisis demands an urgent and proportionate response from the UN Human Rights Council, urged a coalition of 25 leading NGOs from all world regions.

In an open letter to Permanent Representatives of Member and Observer States to the UN Human Rights Council, the NGOs called for and support an urgent debate at the 50th session of the UN Human Rights Council regarding the women’s rights crisis in Afghanistan.

“We further urge you to support a resolution responding to this crisis,” read a letter which included signatures from Afghan Women’s Educational Center, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH).

Source: aninews