English
International Shia News Agency

West demands release of long-awaited UN’s report on Uighur Muslims

0
West demands

SHAFAQNA- Western governments  demands release of long-awaited UN’s report on Uighur Muslims. Pressure to release a long-awaited Xinjiang report is mounting on the UN’s Rights Chief, as her recent six-day visit to China left activists, western governments and commentators unsatisfied.

The report, which Michelle Bachelet said was being finalised late last year, is believed to contain evidence of China’s alleged human rights abuses of its Uyghur ethnic minority group in Xinjiang.

In a press conference last Saturday, Bachelet promised to “follow up” on instances of China’s human rights abuse, calling for the authorities in Beijing to review their counter-terrorism policies in the Uyghur minority region. She also appealed for information about missing Uyghurs.

But her diplomatic dance with one of the UN system’s most significant stakeholders drew the ire of western governments. The US said China had “restricted” and “manipulated” Bachelet’s visit, while the UK’s Foreign Office vowed to increase international pressure on China to “immediately cease its appalling human rights violations in Xinjiang, and release those unjustly detained”.

Source: theguardian

Related posts

UN: Drought to affect 7 million in Somalia by end of 2022

asadian

Rights bodies criticise UN’s Rights Chief for failing to hold Chinese government accountable

asadian

FT: UN’s Envoy struggles to find truth in Xinjiang

asadian

UN: Export restrictions worsen global food crisis

asadian

Afghanistan: Nearly 20 million people going hungry

asadian

193 million people faced acute hunger last year according to EU & UN reports

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.