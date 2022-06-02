West demands release of long-awaited UN’s report on Uighur Muslims

SHAFAQNA- Western governments demands release of long-awaited UN’s report on Uighur Muslims. Pressure to release a long-awaited Xinjiang report is mounting on the UN’s Rights Chief, as her recent six-day visit to China left activists, western governments and commentators unsatisfied.

The report, which Michelle Bachelet said was being finalised late last year, is believed to contain evidence of China’s alleged human rights abuses of its Uyghur ethnic minority group in Xinjiang.

In a press conference last Saturday, Bachelet promised to “follow up” on instances of China’s human rights abuse, calling for the authorities in Beijing to review their counter-terrorism policies in the Uyghur minority region. She also appealed for information about missing Uyghurs.

But her diplomatic dance with one of the UN system’s most significant stakeholders drew the ire of western governments. The US said China had “restricted” and “manipulated” Bachelet’s visit, while the UK’s Foreign Office vowed to increase international pressure on China to “immediately cease its appalling human rights violations in Xinjiang, and release those unjustly detained”.

Source: theguardian