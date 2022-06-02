Qatar’s readiness to find a peaceful resolution to Ukraine War

SHAFAQNA- Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani renewed Persian Gulf state’s readiness to find a peaceful resolution to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

This came in a meeting between Sheikh Mohammed and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday. The discussions took place on the sidelines of the 152nd joint ministerial meeting in Riyadh.

According to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry (MOFA), some of the main topics discussed included “the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and its repercussions on global food security and the energy market.”

Source: dohanews