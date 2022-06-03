English
International Shia News Agency

India: Aligarh college professor sent on leave for performing ‘namaz’ in college lawns

0
Aligarh college professor

SHAFAQNA-A professor at a private college in Aligarh was sent on one month’s compulsory leave by authorities for performing ‘namaz’ in college lawns.

Right-wing organisations, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Yuva Morcha, protested against the professor and college.

A spokesman of the college told media that an inquiry has been ordered into the matter after some youth leaders belonging to the Bhartiya Janata Yuwa Morcha (BJYM) charged the teacher of indiscipline and trying to disturb peace by offering prayers at a public place.

A complaint in this connection was also filed at Kuwarsi police station.

Earlier, during the hijab controversy, many social media tweets and videos highlighted how non-Islamic religious activities are allowed in educational institutions. On February 17, SabrangIndia reported how women students chanted the Hanuman Chalisa everyday at Karkala’s Jaycees English Medium School (JEMS) in Karnataka. However, while the school maintained its secular attitude by including festivals and rituals of other religions, across India we see a reverse trend.

Already, such arguments have hindered the education of PU college students in Karnataka. Many Muslim girl students suffered during exam season in trying to exercise their basic rights.

Muslim women professors had also suffered similar treatment. Now the institutional discrimination crossed over with the azan controversy to target Muslim men.

Source: sabrangindia , The Indian Express, National Herald India

Related posts

India: Muslim students accused of wearing Hijab in Karnataka University College

asadian

India: Hindu right-wing claims on Mosques raise fears

asadian

India: Supreme Court has overturned lower court’s order banning mass prayers at a Mosque

asadian

India: Karnataka govt makes uniforms compulsory for pre-university students after Hijab ban

asadian

India: Mosque conveys message of harmony to counter hatred

asadian

India: Farm leaders demand government bring in new policies

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.