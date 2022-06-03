UN Representative’s efforts in Iraq to resolve differences and political stalemate

SHAFAQNA- Jeanine Antoinette Hennis-Plasschaert , the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Iraq, stressed yesterday the importance of overcoming the political stalemate and the crisis of forming a new Iraqi government as soon as possible.

Over the past two days, Plasschaert has had several meetings with Iraqi political leaders, including Barham Salih, the president, and Hadi al-Amiri, the leader of a Shia group that has previously criticized the UN mission for its stance on the Iraqi political crisis.

According to a statement from the Iraqi presidential office, Barham Salih and Plasschaert discussed political, security and economic developments and stressed the need to strengthen security stability and pursue ISIS terrorist elements seeking to disrupt security and stability in some areas.

The two sides concluded by emphasizing the importance of supporting the dialogue process and agreement to overcome the political stalemate and the challenges facing Iraq; Challenges that require national unity and integration of the Iraqi people.

Al-Fatah Coalition leader Hadi al-Amiri, met with the UN Secretary-General’s envoy to his office in Baghdad yesterday to express his support for UN moves to resolve the political crisis.

In a meeting with Plasschaert, al-Amiri expressed support for the initiative of the independent members of the Iraqi parliament and stressed the need to announce the formation of a majority faction and guarantee the rights of Shia Muslims.

He added: “The Coordinating Board welcomes the efforts of all groups who want to bring the views closer together with the aim of reaching a point of understanding and agreement to end the current stalemate and form a responsible, powerful and service-oriented government.”

On the other hand, the independent members of the Iraqi parliament emphasized that Plasschaert had talked to them about their recent initiative. “Hussein Arab”, the independent member of the Iraqi parliament, tweeted: “In the meeting with Plasschaert, the initiative was discussed and we agreed on the continuation of talks with all parties to reach a real solution.”

In this regard, Iraqi politicians emphasize that Plasschaert is trying to bring the views of political groups closer and will soon hold other meetings with political groups. An Iraqi MP, who did not want to be named, told Al Araby Al Jadeed: Plasschaert is trying to prepare for a meeting with representatives of the Sadr faction, the ruling coalition and Kurdish groups in order to reduce the gap between the mentioned political groups and the Coordination Board.”

“In a meeting with Iraqi politicians, Plasschaert warned of the dangerous future of the political process if stalemate continues and there is a misunderstanding between these groups,” he said.

So far, Sadr’s position on Plasschaert’s movements is not clear and none of the leaders of this movement has reacted to the possibility of meeting with her.

Source: Shafaqna Persian