IAEA Director General travels to occupied Palestine

SHAFAQNA- The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, arrived in the Occupied Palestinian Territories tonight (Thursday) to meet with Tel Aviv officials.

The visit comes just days before a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna to discuss an anti-Iran resolution, and Grossi is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The office of Naftali Bennett issued a statement announcing its meeting with Grossi on Friday, without giving further details.

