English
International Shia News Agency

Iraq’s president receives credentials of new US ambassador

0
Iraq's president

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s president, Barham Salih received the credentials of the newly appointed US ambassador to Iraq, Ms. Alina L. Romanowski, at an official ceremony at al-Salam Palace in Baghdad.

Salih wished, Ms. Alina L. Romanowski every success in discharging tasks entrusted to her, thereby contributing to further enhancing Iraqi- American ties and serving both nations’ citizens.

The U.S. Ambassador, in turn, expressed her satisfaction to work in Iraq, and she said that she was pleased to be here in Baghdad.

Furthermore, she said that the United States will continue to be a strong and unwavering partner in supporting security and stability in Iraq.

Additionally, she emphasized the United States’ eagerness to further develop relations with Iraq at every level.

Source :presidency.iq

Related posts

UN Representative’s efforts in Iraq to resolve differences and political stalemate

asadian

Iraq: Parliament sends the law criminalizing relations with Israel to president for approval

asadian

Iraqi President urges formation of international coalition against corruption

asadian

Iraq: Sandstorm forces closure of public buildings

asadian

Iraq: Official statistics on mass graves

asadian

Iraq: State of alert issued due to dust storm

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.