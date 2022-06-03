Iraq’s president receives credentials of new US ambassador

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s president, Barham Salih received the credentials of the newly appointed US ambassador to Iraq, Ms. Alina L. Romanowski, at an official ceremony at al-Salam Palace in Baghdad.

Salih wished, Ms. Alina L. Romanowski every success in discharging tasks entrusted to her, thereby contributing to further enhancing Iraqi- American ties and serving both nations’ citizens.

The U.S. Ambassador, in turn, expressed her satisfaction to work in Iraq, and she said that she was pleased to be here in Baghdad.

Furthermore, she said that the United States will continue to be a strong and unwavering partner in supporting security and stability in Iraq.

Additionally, she emphasized the United States’ eagerness to further develop relations with Iraq at every level.

Source :presidency.iq