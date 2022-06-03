English
International Shia News Agency

US President calls on Congress to pass tougher gun laws

0
US President calls on Congress

SHAFAQNA-US President Joe Biden urged Congress on Thursday to pass tougher gun laws in the wake of a recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“Innocent victims murdered in a classroom turned into a killing field,” Biden said in a speech addressing the nation. “Guns are the number one killer of children in the United States of America.”

He called on Congress to make real changes in the country’s gun laws, including banning assault weapons.

“If we can’t ban assault weapons, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21,” he continued. “Don’t tell me raising the age won’t make a difference. Enough.”

Biden made reference to the Buffalo, New York mass shooting, where another 18-year-old gunman used an assault weapon to kill 10 people at a grocery store. He also referred to other deadly mass shootings in the US over the past several decades, including at Columbine High School in Colorado, Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut and Parkland High School in Florida.

“There are too many other schools, too many other everyday places that have become killing fields, battlefields here in America,” he continued. “This time we must actually do something.”

Biden also called on lawmakers to ban high-capacity magazines, expand background checks and enact safe storage and red flag laws, as well as repeal gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability.​​​​​​​

“The second amendment, like all other rights, is not absolute,” he said. “This is not about taking away anyone’s guns…It’s not about vilifying gun owners.”

Source : aa

Related posts

Reuters: USA’s statements suggests new Iran approach

asadian

Palestinians condemn removal of radical Jewish group from terror blacklist by USA

asadian

Qatar’s Emir: Qatar ready to mediate between Iran, EU & USA

asadian

POLITICO: Iran nuclear talks may restart

asadian

Senior Russian lawmaker accuses USA of being directly involved in Ukraine War

asadian

Latin American Muslims: A small but growing minority within a minority

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.