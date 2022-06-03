Qatar and EU Commission discuss Schengen visa exemption

SHAFAQNA-Qatar’s Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah Al Khater discussed the exemption of Qatari citizens from the Schengen visa on Wednesday with the EU Commission.

The matter was among the topics raised during Al Khater’s meeting with the Vice-President of the European Commission for Promoting the European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas.

“During the meeting, they reviewed relations of bilateral cooperation between the State of Qatar and the European Union and discussed exempting Qatari citizens from the Schengen visa,” said the Gulf state’s foreign ministry (MOFA).

Source : dohanews