English
International Shia News Agency

Qatar and EU Commission discuss Schengen visa exemption

0
Qatar and EU Commission

SHAFAQNA-Qatar’s Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah Al Khater discussed the exemption of Qatari citizens from the Schengen visa on Wednesday with the EU Commission.

The matter was among the topics raised during Al Khater’s meeting with the Vice-President of the European Commission for Promoting the European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas.

“During the meeting, they reviewed relations of bilateral cooperation between the State of Qatar and the European Union and discussed exempting Qatari citizens from the Schengen visa,” said the Gulf state’s foreign ministry (MOFA).

Source : dohanews

Related posts

Qatar’s readiness to find a peaceful resolution to Ukraine War

asadian

2022 World Cup: Qatar to receive 16000 football fans daily through two airports

asadian

World Cup 2022: Anti-terror policing to be provided by British army

asadian

2022 World Cup: Match day shuttle flights for fans of Persian Gulf countries

asadian

2022 World Cup: Qatar to host One Tide Week to raise awareness of plastic pollution

asadian

FIFA’s Chief: Qatar World Cup audience expected to break all records

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.