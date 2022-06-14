Islamic Laws: Natural Resources Rights

SHAFAQNA | by Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi*: In Islam, natural resources such as forests, mountains, seas and deserts, etc. have been considered as “Anfal” and ruled by the Islamic State, which uses them on the basis of expediency and in order to provide financial resources to govern society.

The Islamic government uses Anfal, underground resources and valuable mines to promote Islam and Islamic lands, and considers its benefits as Haqq Al-Nās (the rights of the people), which can be transferred to the people in the form of rent or sale, and so on.

In using these resources, observing the fair exploitation and the principle of justice in distribution and transfer, forbidding extravagance in using divine blessings, paying the rights of others and the necessity of appreciating the divine blessings, have been considered by Islam and emphasized in some verses of the Holy Quran.

It is stated in the first verse of Surah Al-Anfal: “They ask you ˹O Prophet˺ regarding the Anfal (spoils of war). Say, “Their distribution is decided by Allah (SWT) and God’s Messenger. So be mindful of Allah (SWT), settle your affairs, and obey Allah (SWT) and God’s Messenger if you are ˹true˺ believers.”

In verse 164 of Surah Al-Baqarah, the use of what is in the heavens and the earth is considered to be dependent on the interests of human beings: “Indeed, in the creation of the heavens and the earth; the alternation of the day and the night; the ships that sail the sea for the benefit of humanity; the rain sent down by Allah (SWT) from the skies, reviving the earth after its death; the scattering of all kinds of creatures throughout; the shifting of the winds; and the clouds drifting between the heavens and the earth—˹in all of this˺ are surely signs for people of understanding.”

Verse 44 of Surah Al-‘Ankabut also states: “Allah (SWT) created the heavens and the earth in truth. Indeed in that is a sign for the believers.” And in verse 172 of Surah Al-Baqarah, it is stated: “O’ believers! Eat from the good things We have provided for you. And give thanks to Allah (SWT) if you ˹truly˺ worship God ˹alone˺.”

It is also stated in verse 88 of Surah Al-Ma’idah: “Eat of the good, lawful things provided to you by Allah (SWT). And be mindful of Allah (SWT) in Whom you believe.” And finally, in verse 31 of Surah Al-A’raf, it is stated: “O’ Children of Adam! Dress properly whenever you are at worship. Eat and drink, but do not waste. Surely God does not like the wasteful.”

It follows from the above verses that the use of Anfal in general and mines in particular is legitimate for the development and growth of the Islamic community and Muslims, but the observance of the rights of nature, people and the Islamic state has been emphasized.

The rule of non-invasion of nature in times of peace and war should also be considered in the use of natural resources, the destruction of which is contrary to Islamic rules and is condemned as a betrayal of the divine trust and the rights of the people and property belonging to Muslims.

This is why Islam has given so much advice on how Muslims should deal with nature and the environment and living things that fall into the hands of Muslims, for example, during war, through war or peace. For example, not polluting the enemy’s water, not harming nature, especially trees, fields and gardens, respecting the right to life of animals left by the enemy, etc, are recommendations that are specific to protect the environment during the war.

*Dr. Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi is a specialist in Public Law and Political Sciences. This article is written for Shafaqna French and translated by Fatemeh Aghaei for Shafaqna English.