US highlights China,Saudi Arabia & Afghanistan violations in religious freedom report

Speaking at a press conference with Rashad Hussain, US ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said governments are failing to respect their citizens’ basic rights and some others continue to use blasphemy and apostasy laws.

He said the report documents how religious freedom and the rights of religious minorities are under threat in communities around the world.

“For example, in India, the world’s largest democracy, and home to a great diversity of faiths, we’ve seen rising attacks on people in places of worship,” said the top diplomat.

Turning to Afghanistan, Blinken said “conditions for religious freedom have deteriorated dramatically” under the Taliban, and cited the plight of women and girls whose rights he said were diminished by the Taliban.

Blinken also urged Europe to do more to combat rising hate, including anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim sentiment.

The report pointed to genocide committed in Myanmar against Muslims and stressed the abuse of Muslims and other ethnic groups by the Chinese government.Blinken said the Chinese government “continues its genocide and repression of predominantly Muslim leaders and other religious minority groups,” and “continues to harass adherence of other religions.”

On Russia, the top diplomat noted the US’ designation of it as a country of particular concern last year and said Moscow has doubled down on its violations of religious freedom rather than reverse course.

As for Saudi Arabia, Blinken pointed out, “we recognize the important recent moves to increase interfaith dialogue and religious tolerance. However, publicly practicing any faith other than Islam remains illegal, and the government continues to discriminate against members of religious minority communities.”

“Anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim hatred and xenophobia are on the rise in many countries,” he said. “Democratic backsliding, and the rise of nationalism and nativist rhetoric and policies have been used to justify violence towards members of ethnic or religious minority groups and historically marginalized peoples.”

“Social media platforms are used to spread hate speech and to incite violence by vilifying and threatening members of religious minorities,” he added.

