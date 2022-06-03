English
Saudi Arabia welcomes extension of ceasefire in Yemen

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Foreign Ministry on Thursday (yesterday) in a statement welcomed the remarks of “Hans Grundberg”, the special envoy of the UN Secretary General in Yemen, about the extension of the ceasefire in Yemen.

The statement reads: “We welcome the ceasefire, which has been extended for two months under the terms of the basic agreement, and the other UN envoy can open the Taiz crossing for the arrival of thousands of civilians so that the Yemeni people can return to daily life and work for a living.”

The ministry further claimed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would support any effort to find a political solution to the Yemeni crisis and to improve the humanitarian, economic, security and stability conditions in the country to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

At the end of the statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry praised Hans Grundberg’s efforts in this regard and said: “He took steps in line with Saudi initiatives aimed at ending the Yemeni crisis and achieving a comprehensive political solution, which was announced in March last year.”

 

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

