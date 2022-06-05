Significant role of women in interfaith and peace processes

SHAFAQNA– In the scope of interfaith work and religious dialogue, equality has rarely been taken into account. Contribution of women to conflict resolution and peace building is associated with this issue. Religion has a significant role in the lives of women. Eighty six percent of women in the United States are associated with a religion, with 63 percent that believe religion is important in their lives. According to an International Peace Institute study of 182 signed peace agreements between 1989 and 2011, there exists a 35-percent increase in the probability that a peace agreement will continue 15 years or more when women are contained in peace processes.

During the period between 1992 and 2019, women usually made up 13 percent of the negotiators, six percent of mediators, and six percent of signatories in crucial peace processes across the world.

In Kazakhstan, women constitute 48.1 percent of the workforce and 48.9 percent of workers. Women are represented in businesses highly. The number of women-led businesses raised by 9.1 percent throughout the year and reached 625,100 companies by the end of 2021.

Also, the number of female entrepreneurs under 29 raised by 37.2 percent and reached 88,700 people. The effect of women’s entrepreneurship on the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) is about 40 percent. Utilizing the skills of women is essential to address several global challenges, including the geopolitical crises and current conflicts.

Source: ANTARA News

