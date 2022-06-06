USA: CPS charged with failing to meet dietary needs of Jewish and Muslim students

SHAFAQNA- CPS charged with failing to meet religious, dietary needs of Jewish and Muslim students.

Chicago Public Schools was charged with unsatisfactory school meals. Mayoral challenger Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) charged the district with failing to “meet the religious and dietary demands of Jewish and Muslim students sufficiently.” Followers of both religions do not eat pork, and chicken and cow products must be killed and prepared in a specific humane fashion based on the rules of these religions.

According to officials, last year, CPS reported just five schools offered daily halal food options among 500-plus schools. Eight schools have served kosher meals, and the district will provide kosher food to students at any school if demanded. In a letter by Jason Mojica, director of CPS’ nutrition program to Lopez, it was stated that federal guidance recommends districts consider cultural and religious needs, but school systems do not receive extra reimbursement to cover additional expenses that occur from supplying these meal variations.

Asma Ahad, a leader with the Des Plaines-based non-profit Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America said that food security is a concrete issue. When these kids come to school and do not receive the proper nutrition, they cannot be mentally and physically well-prepared. Thus, their functioning is at a suboptimal level which has short and long term implications for their development.

Source: Chicago Sun-Times