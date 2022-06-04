USA: Muslim family sues McDonald over bacon sandwich

SHAFAQNA-A complaint has been filed which alleges McDonald’s in Massachusetts of intentional putting of bacon into the sandwich of a Muslim family.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a discrimination complaint on the woman’s behalf with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.

“It is commonly known that Islam forbids Muslims from eating pork,” the complaint says. “McDonald’s employees willfully added bacon to the complainant’s food in an effort to offend, humiliate, and cause distress to complainant and her young children.”

The family was served the sandwich last June at a McDonald’s restaurant in Chicopee, about 80 miles (128 kilometers) west of Boston.

The complaint is the first step in the process for seeking monetary damages, said Barbara Dougan, a CAIR lawyer. She also hopes it prompts McDonald’s to better train its workers to prevent a similar incident in the future.

“Religious discrimination at a place of public accommodation is not only illegal, but also morally reprehensible,” she said in a statement.

An email seeking comment was left with McDonald’s corporate headquarters in Chicago. A message was also left with someone who answered the phone at Gomez Enterprises LLC, which operates the McDonald’s on Meadow Street in Chicopee.

The experience prompted one the children to ask his mother if “they hate us.”

Source : IQNA