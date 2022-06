SHAFAQNA- For the first time after the outbreak of Coronavirus, a caravan of foreign pilgrims from the Sacred House of God entered Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj rituals.

The official Saudi news agency announced this afternoon (Saturday) that the plane carrying the first convoy of foreign pilgrims to the Sacred House of God, which includes 358 Indonesians, has landed at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in The city of Madinah.

Source: Shafaqna Persian