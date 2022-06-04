Iran’s supreme leader: “Imam Khomeini familiarized people with concept of resistance”

SHAFAQNA- “A major benefit brought by Imam Khomeini was his familiarizing the people with the concept of resistance. Today, resistance is a prominent term in the political literature of the world,” Iran’s supreme leader expressed today.
On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s demise, Ayatollah Khamenei delivered a live televised speech at the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini on Saturday, June 4, 2022. The following are some of the main points he stated in this speech:
- Imam Khomeini wasn’t the Imam of just yesterday. He is the Imam of today and tomorrow too. The young generation that is to carry the national, revolutionary responsibility of the Revolution needs a sure, comprehensive, accelerating, transformative software and that is Imam’s lessons.
- Imam Khomeini was the leader of the greatest revolution in the history of revolutions. Why the greatest? Because the most famous revolutions were those of France and the Soviet Union, which quickly deviated, people no longer played any role in them and their revolutions collapsed.
- Imam Khomeini’s emphasizing the people’s vote so strongly came from his understanding of Islam. Thus, Imam Khomeini separated the Islamic Republic from the two prevalent systems of those days: capital-oriented liberal democracy and dictatorial communist regimes.
- The west plundered the world for three centuries, wreaked havoc, committed murders, massacres, tortures, looted, brought slavery, pressure, etc., while their intellectuals were composing human rights laws for the world! This is the masterpiece created by western civilization.
- The American continent had owners, civilizations, and nations. Using various kinds of deception, which are all precisely recorded in history, the west wreaked havoc there: murdering, plundering, massacring, torturing, bringing pressures, and slavery. These are what the West did.
- They stole Iran’s oil on the coast of Greece, then brave Iranians retaliated and confiscated the enemy’s oil tankers. But in the mainstream media’s propaganda, Iran is accused of theft. Who’s the thief? You who stole our oil or us who took it back?
