Iran’s supreme leader: “Imam Khomeini familiarized people with concept of resistance”

SHAFAQNA- “A major benefit brought by Imam Khomeini was his familiarizing the people with the concept of resistance. Today, resistance is a prominent term in the political literature of the world,” Iran’s supreme leader expressed today.

On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s demise, Ayatollah Khamenei delivered a live televised speech at the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini on Saturday, June 4, 2022. The following are some of the main points he stated in this speech: