ElBaradei presents a proposal to Arabs with Putin in light of grain export crisis

SHAFAQNA-Former Egyptian Vice President Mohamed ElBaradei suggested an Arab meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the export of grain from Ukraine.

ElBaradei said in a tweet on his official Twitter page: “Today, the President of the African Union (President of Senegal) Macky Sall met with President Putin to discuss the issue of exporting grain from Ukraine. Perhaps it is also appropriate that this be followed by an Arab meeting with the Russian President to reach a solution that will help avoid a crisis.” food”.

ElBaradei linked the previous tweet to a tweet he published at the end of May, in which he said: “In my opinion, it is very important for a delegation at the highest level from Africa and Arab countries to go to Russia and Ukraine in order to ensure the opening of ports in the two countries to export foodstuffs to Africa and the Middle East within the framework of international law.” humanitarian aid to protect civilians and away from any political considerations…the risk of starvation.”

The Russian president had said that his country does not stand in the way of Ukraine’s grain exports, describing such accusations as “deception”, in an interview with the state-run Rossiya-1 TV channel, on Friday.

Putin added: “This is a hoax, and I will explain why, the world produces about 800 million tons of wheat annually. We were told that Ukraine is ready to export 20 million tons, it’s only 2.5%.”

Source : news.middleeast-24