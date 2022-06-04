Biden: No final plans on Saudi Arabia visit

SHAFAQNA-US President said that he does not have “direct plans” to soon travel to Saudi Arabia but acknowledged the trip was a possibility.

The Hill and other news outlets reported earlier this week that Biden administration officials are laying the groundwork for a presidential visit to Saudi Arabia later this month but that the visit has not been finalized.

“I have no direct plans at the moment,” Biden said Friday when asked by reporters, adding he is focused on bringing “more stability and peace to the Middle East.”

“There is a possibility that I would be going to meet with both the Israelis and some Arab countries at the time, including I expect would be Saudi Arabia would be included in that if I did go,” Biden added.

Biden did not directly answer Friday when asked if he would meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He also defended the possibility of such a trip despite having pledged in 2019 to make Saudi Arabia a pariah on the world stage over the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khadija Cengiz: Biden’s decision to meet with Mohammed bin Salman is deeply disturbing

Khadija Cengiz, the fiancée of the late Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, commented in a statement to CNN, on the possible meeting between US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“President Biden’s decision to meet with Mohammed bin Salman is deeply disturbing to me and to supporters of freedom and justice everywhere,” Cengiz said.

Source : thehill, news.middleeast-24