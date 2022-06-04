Russia: Number of mosques growing in 30 years

It shows a dramatic increase given that in 1989, there were only 340 mosques and two Islamic training centers in the entire USSR. About half of them were in Russia.

Tajuddin says this was a triumph not only for Muslims but for Russia.

Tajuddin adds in this regard that this record of mosque construction in the Russian Federation, along with the growth of the number of churches and synagogues and the references in the Russian Constitution to God, shows conclusively that atheism has outlived itself and is in Russia at least now dead.

Russia is a large country with a population of 146 million. Islam is a minority religion in Russia where there are around 25 million Muslims. The country has the largest Muslim population in Europe.

Most of Russia’s people are Orthodox Christians.

Source: IQNA