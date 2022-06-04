Mecca: Holy Ka’aba cleaned ahead of Hajj

SHAFAQNA- Holy Ka’aba in Mecca was cleaned and washed ahead of Hajj.

The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said a specialized team used the latest cleaning technologies to carry out the periodic operation to wash the surface of Ka’aba, the website gate.ahram.org.eg reported.

The team first removed the dust from all parts of the surface of the Ka’aba, including the walls, roof and door, and then cleaned them with wet cloth.

The surface was then washed with water and after drying, it was once again washed with rosewater, according to Muhammad bin Muslih al-Jaberi, an official with the presidency.

The use of new methods and technologies has helped to speed up the cleaning operation and reduce costs, the official stated.

The annual Hajj pilgrimage will start in the holy city of Mecca next week.

Saudi Arabia has announced that it will receive foreign pilgrims for Hajj this year after two years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: IQNA