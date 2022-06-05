ElBaradei proposes to hold an Arab summit with Putin

SHAFAQNA- Former Egyptian Vice President Mohamed Mustafa ElBaradei has proposed holding an Arab summit with the Russian president.

Former Egyptian Vice President Mohamed Mustafa ElBaradei has suggested that an Arab summit to be held with Putin on Ukraine’s grain exports following his meeting with the Senegalese president.

He republished his tweet of May 29, and added: “I think it would be better for a delegation from Africa and Arab countries to travel to Russia and Ukraine, and the purpose of this trip should be to ensure the reopening of the two countries’ ports for food exports to Africa and the Middle East within the framework of humanitarian law and the protection of civilians and away from any political goals and considerations.”

“It would be better to hold an Arab summit with Putin to resolve the food crisis,” he said, referring to African Union President Macky Sall’s meeting with Vladimir Putin and consultations on grain exports from Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin had previously announced Russia’s readiness to guarantee the export of Ukrainian grain to Africa and the Middle East without any obstacles and through Russian-controlled ports.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a joint news conference with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani a few days ago: “Russia has made every effort to resolve the global food crisis and has been pushing for free grain exports to Ukraine for more than a few months. But it is important to ensure that Kiev secures ports.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian