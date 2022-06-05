English
International Shia News Agency

EU foreign policy chief: Possibility of returning to Iran nuclear deal ‘shrinking’

0
Possibility of returning to Iran nuclear deal

SHAFAQNA-The EU foreign policy chief on Saturday warned that the Possibility of returning to Iran nuclear deal ‘shrinking’.

“The possibility to strike a deal and return to #JCPOA is shrinking. But we still can do it with an extra effort,” Josep Borrell said on Twitter, following a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Borrell added that he stands ready “any time” to facilitate a solution to the outstanding issues.

Talks in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as joint comprehensive plan of action (JCPOA), are currently stalled due to key disagreements between Tehran and Washington.

On May 25, US Special Representative for Iran Robert Malley, who led more than a year of indirect talks with Iran, said that the prospects of reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are “tenuous” at best.

Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018.

Source : aa

Related posts

Iran’s FM: Securing Iran’s full economic benefits is main reason for halt in Vienna talks

asadian

Qatar’s Emir: Qatar ready to mediate between Iran, EU & USA

asadian

EU’s Foreign Policy Chief calls for resumption of Vienna Talks

asadian

HILL: Biden team is misleading public about Iran nuclear deal

asadian

Iran’s FM: Iran has good will to reach agreement

asadian

POLITICO: Iran nuclear talks may restart

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.