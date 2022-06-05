EU foreign policy chief: Possibility of returning to Iran nuclear deal ‘shrinking’

SHAFAQNA-The EU foreign policy chief on Saturday warned that the Possibility of returning to Iran nuclear deal ‘shrinking’.

“The possibility to strike a deal and return to #JCPOA is shrinking. But we still can do it with an extra effort,” Josep Borrell said on Twitter, following a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Borrell added that he stands ready “any time” to facilitate a solution to the outstanding issues.

Talks in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as joint comprehensive plan of action (JCPOA), are currently stalled due to key disagreements between Tehran and Washington.

On May 25, US Special Representative for Iran Robert Malley, who led more than a year of indirect talks with Iran, said that the prospects of reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are “tenuous” at best.

Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018.

Source : aa