Arab Parliament: Washington must respect Eastern culture

SHAFAQNA- The Arab Parliament in a statement called on US embassies in Arab countries to respect the privacy and culture of Arab communities and not to violate their religious values ​​and social and cultural principles.

The statement, issued following the hoisting of LGBT flags in some Arab countries by US embassies and the publication of articles in support of them, reads: “Such disgusting behavior contradicts the usual laws and charters in diplomatic relations between countries, which are based on respect for and non-violation of the religious values ​​of countries.”

In its statement, the Arab Parliament stressed that respect for the culture and privacy of values ​​in Arab countries does not contradict the principle of freedom of expression; The principle that should not be used as a pretext for violating the culture and privacy of societies, adding: “Respect for this privacy is one of the basic human rights that must be adhered to everywhere.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian