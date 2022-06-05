Canadians remembering Muslim family killed 1 year ago

SHAFAQNA-Communities across Ontario are gathering to mark the first anniversary of an attack that killed four members a Muslim family.

On June 6, 2021, Yumna Afzaal, 15, her mom and dad, Madiha Salman, 44, and Salman Afzaal, 46, and her grandmother, Talat Afzaal, 74 were killed when a vehicle jumped a curb while they were out for a Sunday walk. Police believe the driver deliberately targeted the family because of their Muslim faith.

Their youngest son was injured, but survived. Family members have asked that the boy not be named so he can have as normal a life as possible.

In a statement released on behalf of the family, Umar Afzaal, Salman’s brother, says they continue to struggle with what happened but are looking to the future with help from the community.

“To lose three generations of our family was a catastrophe, but our community came together and has provided us with hope and strength. It is with this strength we have been able to continue forward,” the statement reads.

The accused in the attack faces murder and related terrorism charges. Twelve weeks have been set aside for his trial, which is scheduled to start in September of 2023,

‘This attack needs to be condemned’

Reyhana Patel, a spokesperson for Islamic Relief Canada (IRC), says the build-up to the anniversary has been top of mind for many in Muslim communities. She says the organization worked for weeks leading up to Jun. 6 to organize 11 walks and vigils nationwide and encourage people to plan their own events.

“We’re remembering the Afzaal family but also, we want people to come out to show support that Islamophobia is real and this attack needs to be condemned,” said Patel.

Source : IQNA