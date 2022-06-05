Iran’s FM Spox: Persian Gulf three islands eternal part of Iran

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the three Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb will remain as part of Iran’s territory forever.

Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday “even an inch of the homeland’s territory is equal to all of Iran”.

Writing on his Twitter account, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman added that the three islands are the eternal territory of proud Iran in the heart of the eternal Persian Gulf and they are the apple of the eye of the country.

Khatibzadeh on his Twitter account paid tribute to zealous border guards who are standing firmly for inch by inch of this precious territory, adding that Persian Gulf three islands are eternally inseparable parts of Iran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman attached photos of his visit to Iran’s maritime border in the Persian Gulf in February 2021.

Source :IRNA