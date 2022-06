SHAFAQNA- Hojjat al-Islam Seyed Mahmood Doaei passed away on Sunday (5 June 2022) at the age of 81.He was the managing editor of Ettelaat, the state-run newspaper, with nearly 96 years of history.

Seyed Mahmood Doaei was born on April 19, 1941 in Yazd, Iran. Son of Seyed Mohammad and Fatemah (Motaghi) Doaei.

He had studied Islamic subjects in Qom and Najaf. Seyed Mahmood Doaei was 1st Iranian ambassador to Iraq, 1979-1980.