English
International Shia News Agency

Algeria: Man arrested for Insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

0
Insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA- Algerian authorities have arrested a man for his alleged insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Intelligence forces of Constantine Province have arrested a citizen for alleged insults to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Islam on his Facebook account, Alalam reported.

The arrested man who is in his 30s has been handed to judiciary officials.

He had allegedly shared desecrating images and cartoons on Facebook.

After monitoring the social media and detecting the act of blasphemy, the intelligence forces started investigations which led to finding the address of the individual.

Source: IQNA

Related posts

Demolition Anniversary of Al-Baqi Cemetery on 8th Shawwal [Photos]

asadian

Christian Scholar: Farewell Sermon of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a declaration of human rights

asadian

Shia answers: How did Miʿraj happen?

asadian

Malaysian PM: Ramadhan one of best times for understanding essence of the Quran

asadian

Algeria: Broadcast of series stopped for insulting religious values

asadian

Shia answers: Will another Prophet be sent after Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)?

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.