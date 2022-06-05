Algeria: Man arrested for Insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA- Algerian authorities have arrested a man for his alleged insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Intelligence forces of Constantine Province have arrested a citizen for alleged insults to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Islam on his Facebook account, Alalam reported.

The arrested man who is in his 30s has been handed to judiciary officials.

He had allegedly shared desecrating images and cartoons on Facebook.

After monitoring the social media and detecting the act of blasphemy, the intelligence forces started investigations which led to finding the address of the individual.

Source: IQNA