SHAFAQNA- Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mahmoud Doaei, representative of the Supreme Leader and head of the Ettelaat Press Institute, has died.

Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mahmoud Doaei was a representative of the first six terms of the Islamic Consultative Assembly from the beginning to 2004.

Doaei was one of Imam Khomeini’s companions during his stay in Najaf and Iran’s ambassador to Iraq between 1978 and 1979.

The family of Seyyed Mahmoud Doaei announced the exact time and place of his funeral ceremony.

Source: Shafaqna Persian