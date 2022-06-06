SHAFAQNA-Muslin countries condemn India over insulting remarks on Islam’s Prophet Muhammad by a spokesperson of India’s ruling party. Qatar, Kuwait and Iran summoned the Indian envoys.

Nupur Sharma, the spokeswoman of the Bharatiya Janata Party, had made insulting remarks against the prophet in a TV debate, triggering a wave of condemnation at home and from the Islamic world.

The party distanced itself from her remarks and suspended the spokeswoman. Another BJP spokesman Naveen Kumal Jindal was expelled from the party over comments he made about Islam on social media.

OIC & IUMS condemned the derogatory remarks

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) also condemned the derogatory remarks.

Qatar is expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from Indian government

Qatar’s foreign ministry has summoned India’s envoy to Doha after comments deemed to be offensive to Muslims were made by a top BJP official.

In a statement, authorities in Doha said it rejected comments made by the official against the Prophet Muhammad, calling in envoy Deepak Mittal to deliver a letter of condemnation.

“The State of Qatar affirmed that these insulting remakes would lead to incitement of religious hatred, and offend more than two billion Muslims around the world, and indicate the clear ignorance of the pivotal role that Islam has played in the development of civilizations around the world, including in India” said MOFA.

Kuwait’s Foreign summoned the Indian ambassador

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry said it summoned the Indian ambassador and handed over a memorandum of protest, expressing “categorical rejection and denunciation” of the insulting comments against Prophet Mohammad.

Iran summons Indian Ambassador to foreign ministry

Indian ambassador to Tehran was summoned by Foreign Ministry’s director-general for South Asian affairs to hear the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iranian nation’s protest here on Sunday evening over an insult of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in a TV show in India.

The deputy foreign minister in the meeting informed the Indian ambassador of the deep sorrow of both the Iranian government and the Iranian nation about the regretful incidence.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry released a statement

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry also released a statement, condemning the insulting remarks as “unacceptable.”

Pakistan: These totally unacceptable remarks have deeply hurt of billions of Muslims

Separately, in a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said: “These totally unacceptable remarks have not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of billions of Muslims around the world.”

“Pakistan urges India to ensure that decisive and demonstrable action is taken against those responsible for making derogatory remarks and attacking the dignity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” the statement added.

Sources : aa, dohanews, IRNA