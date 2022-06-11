Commonalities of mathematical and religious pursuits in Einstein’s point of view

SHAFAQNA- Albert Einstein believed in some sort of commonalities between mathematical pursuits and religious pursuits.

Albert Einstein wrote a New York Times appreciation in order to praise discoveries of the mathematician Emmy Noether. Simultaneously, he extracts larger life lessons about the benevolent work of thinkers like her who clarify human understanding. By referring to Noether’s success, Einstein expounded that spiritual formulae are discovered necessary for a more profound penetration into the laws of nature.

It seems that math and religion have little in common, however they stimulate similar feelings among their devotees. Feelings of awe and joy can be stimulated through grasping an elusive, perpetual truth, whether it is mathematical or theological. Mathematicians often utilize religious language, even those who are not especially pious.

Mathematical and religious pursuits are similar in many ways and stimulate similar feelings and responses in their devotees. Commonality among those who pursue mathematical experiences and those who pursue religious experiences is relatively owing to the explanatory power of both mathematics and religion. Mathematics provides insights about physical phenomena while religion provides insights about human nature. Their truths sometimes take years of study and are not always directly obvious.

Also, both pursuits reward struggle, i.e. obeying their relative precepts for a long period, with the reward of penetrating insights. In addition, when solutions to hard problems unexpectedly become clear, both offer the possibility of surprise: “aha” moments of immediate and amazing reorientation. Coming face-to-face with the reality of immortal objects that cannot be observed is possible in mathematics and in most religions.

A question that is posed for a mathematician is that whether there exists any coincidence or an alluring clue to some deeper reality. Comparably, a faithful believer may see a divine hand in human events where others only see coincidence. Einstein expressed a similar feeling. He pointed out that if there is something religious in me, then our science can reveal the unlimited admiration for the structure of the world. Such commonalities of experience between mathematical pursuits and religious pursuits can represent a bridge of understanding.

A formula has explanatory power which represents a penetrating insight — the “aha” climax of a struggle and a hope to understand profound insights. It illustrates the ability of human beings to interact with abstract and invisible truths that are effective on our world. And if, as Einstein did, one sees the superior importance of Emmy Noether’s formulae to human progress and understanding the laws of nature, then calling such insights spiritual is appropriate.

Source: Big Think