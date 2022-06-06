OIC Secretary-General: 60 percent of world’s conflicts happen in OIC zone

SHAFAQNA-OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha pointed out that the organization’s member states have a strong commitment to resolving conflicts in a peaceful and lasting manner because “60% of the world’s conflicts across the world are happeing within the OIC zone.”

He said mediation is a key for the organization, noting that the conference is being held at a critical time as the world is in dire need for mediation, negotiationd and dialogue to resolve disputes and conflicts.

Saudi Arabia hosted on Sunday the fourth Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Conference on Mediation.

The conference, “Experiences and Prospects,” was organized by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the OIC in Jeddah.

