Iran’s FM: US & E3 to be realistic on reaching agreement

“Exchanged views w/@JosepBorrellF abt Vienna talks on removing sanctions & how to proceed,” Hossein Amirabdollahian wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.

“Those who push for anti-Iran resolution at IAEA will be responsible for all the consequences,” he added.

“We welcome a good, strong & lasting agreement. It’s within reach if US/E3 are realistic,” he noted.

Source :IRNA