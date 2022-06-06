English
Iran’s FM: US & E3 to be realistic on reaching agreement

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s Foreign Minister  in a message called on the E3 and the US to be realistic with regard to reaching an agreement.

“Exchanged views w/@JosepBorrellF abt Vienna talks on removing sanctions & how to proceed,” Hossein Amirabdollahian wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.

“Those who push for anti-Iran resolution at IAEA will be responsible for all the consequences,” he added.

“We welcome a good, strong & lasting agreement. It’s within reach if US/E3 are realistic,” he noted.

Source :IRNA

