Iranian FM Spox: Iran to respond appropriately to IAEA BoG

He said that Iran will not prejudice, but it will respond according to the action taken by the IAEA BoG.

Regarding sending the draft resolution to the IAEA BoG, he noted that the seasonal meeting of the Agency is being held and will continue for several days. Typically, two issues of safeguards related to Iran and the report on the implementation of the Joint Comprehension Plan of Action (JCPOA), which is presented seasonally, plus some other issues have been on the agenda.

Khatibzadeh highlighted that unfortunately, the IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi presented a hasty report that before publishing it in the European Parliament, he had said the same things once again, and at the same time the Islamic Republic of Iran reacted and announced that given the third round of negotiations which has not yet been conducted, the summing up of the IAEA Director-General in the European Parliament indicates that it is as if a decision has already been made and it has been taken to report the issue in a specific way.

It has been expressed that this report is not accurate and clear, adding that Iran has made it clear that this report is disregarding all the efforts and responses that Iran has provided carefully and technically, he underscored.