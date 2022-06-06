Arab League urges international community to hold Israel accountable for all crimes against Palestinians

SHAFAQNA- The Arab League also urged the international community to hold Israeli officials accountable for all the crimes they committed against Palestinians. It also pointed to the systematic forced dispossession of Palestinians by the apartheid Israeli state to make way for Jewish settlers.

The Arab League has demanded the recognition of Palestine by countries that have yet to recognise the illegally occupied country. “[The Arab League] calls on the countries that have not yet recognised the State of Palestine to take this step in a way that enhances the prospect of achieving peace in accordance with the vision of the two-state solution and ending the 55-year-old Israeli occupation,” said the regional organisation.

Source: dohanews