USA mediates negotiations between Israel and Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- The United States of America is mediating between Israel and Saudi Arabia in negotiations on economic and security agreements between the two countries, the Wall Street Journal reported today (06 June 2022). According to the American newspaper, as part of the talks, Israel and Saudi Arabia are discussing establishing trade relations, formulating security arrangements and approving the passage of flights from Israel over the territories of the conservative kingdom. In addition, the states are discussing the granting of full strategic control of the Red Sea islands to the Persian Gulf state.

Source: news.middleeast-24